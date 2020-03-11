Precautionary measures against corona virus enhanced after confirming of cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has enhanced precautionary measures against corona virus at borders areas of country including Pak-Iran border Taftan and Pak-Afghan border Balochistan's Chaman after confirming first case of corona virus in Quetta despite Afghanistan-Iran borders were consecutively closed from few days ago in view of coping the virus.

Director General of Health Department Dr. Faheem Khan said that first case of corona virus was reported in Quetta on Tuesday, a 12-year old Ali Raza resident of Dadu area of Sindh was being treated at Isolation Ward which was established at Fatima Jinnah Hospital Quetta.

He said precautionary measures were being accelerated in respective borders areas on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, saying that more than 65000 people have been screened in respective establishment centers of Balochistan regarding corona virus.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Fatima Jinnah Hospital Quetta Dr. Noorullah said the patient along with his family member had arrived to Pakistan from Iran via Taftan border crossing on February 29, 2020.

The boy was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital and his family has been screened but their tested negative for the virus, he said.

DG Health Department Dr. Faheem Khan said at least 1000 personnel of Health Sector were trained to control spreading of corona virus, saying more than 3600 Zahireen had been kept in quarantine center Taftan.

65000 Zahireen are presented at Quetta's Mian Ghundi quarantine center, he said saying that people should adopt precautionary measures against corona virus to save them from it and they would cooperate with local administrations in this regard.

According to Provincial Home Department's official said more than 5000 Zahireen including students have arrived to Pakistan from Iran so far, saying that Iran border was closed from 17 days while Pak- Afghan border has remained closed from consecutive 10 days for dealing challenge of corona virus.