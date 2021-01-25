UrduPoint.com
Precautionary Measures Against Dengue To Be Completed Before March 15: DC Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Monday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is very keen on timely preparations and quick response by all concerned departments in case of the outbreak of the dengue virus in the approaching summer season.

He said this during a follow-up meeting regarding dengue prevention and control held at the DC office Abbottabad.

District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad briefed the meeting about the preparations against dengue fever during the upcoming season.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that we would kick off the dengue control campaign from 15th March 2021, concerned departments would complete arrangements and precautionary curative measures for controlling the dengue and treating its victims.

Mughees Sanaullah directed Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), WASCA, Local Government, Cantonment board Abbottabad, Education department and other concerned departments to complete all arrangements till 15th March.

As a part of the preventive measures the participants of the meeting considered the awareness among the general public and especially children as an effective tool for combating the deadly dengue disease and it was decided that the district education department would communicate special messages to the students in all government schools of the district.

