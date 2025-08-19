Open Menu

Precautionary Measures Against Possible Flood Risk Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Precautionary measures against possible flood risk reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan has visited various areas to assess preparedness and take stock of precautionary measures against possible floods in view of rain forecast.

Accompanied by the assistant commissioners and additional deputy Commissioner, he inspected the city's drainage system and sewer lines.

The key points which were inspected included Super No. 31 in Tehsil Paharpur and Malangi T-Point (Super No. 2) in Dera Ismail Khan, where river erosion had caused damage to protective embankments.

The team also reviewed major sewerage gates along Multan Road, Char Bazaar, and Eye Hospital and water levels of the Indus River were monitored to address any potential backflow risks.

According to district administration, the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) is actively engaged in dewatering operations to prevent water accumulation and ensure public safety.

Emergency repair work is underway, with nearly 70 percent of the restoration completed, helping secure nearby settlements such as Diwala, Maryali, and Bhakkar Road.

WSSC has supplied sandbags at critical points as part of flood mitigation efforts.

On River View Road, the administration took action against illegal encroachments and temporary roadside hotels.

Owners were directed to immediately close their setups and remove debris.

Livestock keepers were instructed to move animals away from the riverbanks.

The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) has tasked with relocating residents of low-lying (Katcha) areas to safer locations.

The district administration has appealed to the public to cooperate and report any emergency to the district control room immediately.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establis ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..

1 hour ago
 Hatta exports power to Dubai

Hatta exports power to Dubai

2 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution forming Board ..

Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant ..

Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret

3 hours ago
 UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan You ..

UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE an inspiring model in improving government per ..

UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union

14 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly district ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..

15 hours ago
 Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir K ..

Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot

15 hours ago
 NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off ..

NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes

15 hours ago
 NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers fo ..

NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan