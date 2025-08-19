Precautionary measures against possible flood risk reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan has visited various areas to assess preparedness and take stock of precautionary measures against possible floods in view of rain forecast.

Accompanied by the assistant commissioners and additional deputy Commissioner, he inspected the city's drainage system and sewer lines.

The key points which were inspected included Super No. 31 in Tehsil Paharpur and Malangi T-Point (Super No. 2) in Dera Ismail Khan, where river erosion had caused damage to protective embankments.

The team also reviewed major sewerage gates along Multan Road, Char Bazaar, and Eye Hospital and water levels of the Indus River were monitored to address any potential backflow risks.

According to district administration, the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) is actively engaged in dewatering operations to prevent water accumulation and ensure public safety.

Emergency repair work is underway, with nearly 70 percent of the restoration completed, helping secure nearby settlements such as Diwala, Maryali, and Bhakkar Road.

WSSC has supplied sandbags at critical points as part of flood mitigation efforts.

On River View Road, the administration took action against illegal encroachments and temporary roadside hotels.

Owners were directed to immediately close their setups and remove debris.

Livestock keepers were instructed to move animals away from the riverbanks.

The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) has tasked with relocating residents of low-lying (Katcha) areas to safer locations.

The district administration has appealed to the public to cooperate and report any emergency to the district control room immediately.

