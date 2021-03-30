Precautionary measures at MIAP being ensured

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Stringent measures have been taken at Multan International Airport in wake of third wave of coronavirus for safety of passengers and their relatives besides staffers under NCOC and DG Civil Aviation directions.

Airport Manager, Mubarik Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday said that no entry was allowed without masks and fine was imposed against violation of SOPs.

He informed that from flight inquiry office an announcement was made for abiding by precautionary measures against coronovirus after every 15 minutes.

Soon after flight arrival and departure, entire area was disinfected,he said adding that SOPs about COVID-19 were being followed strictly.

Mr Shah said that social distancing was being ensured at the airport.