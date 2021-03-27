UrduPoint.com
Precautionary Measures Can Help Prevent Intestine Cancer: Experts

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Precautionary measures can help prevent intestine cancer: experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Timely adoption of precautionary measures can help prevent fatal disease like large intestine cancer.

This was said by gastroenteritis in a programme, organised by the Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology and Endoscopy at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Saturday as part of large intestine cancer awareness week.

President of the Society Professor Dr Ghias Nabi Tayyab and Vice President Associate Professor Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor addressed the programme. They said that early diagnosis of a disease like cancer could lead to complete cure, as endoscopy and surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy could be done timely. They said timely colonoscopy could help reduce the risk of cancer by 89%.

The medical experts said that every one person in 20 was at the risk of colon disease. They added that the disease had been diagnosed in males on the third number and in females on the second number across the world.

They said that people over the age of 45 should get tested if any close relative in their family had contracted cancer.

They said that in addition to avoiding cigarettes and alcohol, the use of artificial foods should be reduced and living in close proximity to nature could be healthy.

They claimed that proper and modern diagnosis facilities of large intestine cancer were being provided at the LGH at Medical Unit-1 in which facilities were being increased now.

They said that diarrhea or constipation, weight loss, loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting, anemia and chronic fatigue could also be symptoms of large intestine cancer that require modern tests for screening. They added that research on cancer was under way in Turkey and other countries, especially with regard to colon cancer, which would significantly help in its treatment.

They said that at the platform of Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, different activities were held to create awareness among masses and the society was fulfilling its responsibilities for enlightening the common citizen.

They stressed that every person, especially the media, should play a positive role in this regard so that people could be saved from the deadly disease.

