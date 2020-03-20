UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Precautionary Measures Can Only Defeat Coronavirus : Dr. Sania Nishtar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:52 PM

Precautionary measures can only defeat coronavirus : Dr. Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday urged nation to fully cooperate with government by following all required precautionary measures to defeat coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday urged nation to fully cooperate with government by following all required precautionary measures to defeat coronavirus.

War against coronavirus is a new type of war therefore collective efforts are dire need of the hour to win it successfully, she said in a Radio special program.

Dr Sania Nishtar said the government has constituted an economic task force to check and control economic impacts owing to the coronavirus.

She said the government will also continue to provide interest free loans under Ehsaas program to the deserving people coming at the loan centers.

The Special Assistant said government is paying special attention towards daily wage earners and is committed to broaden the scope of their social protection. She said all the langar khanas and shelter homes will remain opened however, precautionary measures will be ensured there to cope with corona.

She stressed the need for paying much concentration on ensuring the provision of standardized medicines to the patients.

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

People urged to adopt precautionary measures again ..

4 minutes ago

Greece battling virus with austerity-hit health sy ..

4 minutes ago

Iran leaders vow to defeat virus in holiday messag ..

4 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi performs prayer at home ins ..

4 minutes ago

7th death reported in Australia as COVID-19 cases ..

21 seconds ago

24 winds power projects of 1,233.37 MW achieve com ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.