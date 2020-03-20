Precautionary measures can only defeat coronavirus : Dr. Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday urged nation to fully cooperate with government by following all required precautionary measures to defeat coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday urged nation to fully cooperate with government by following all required precautionary measures to defeat coronavirus.

War against coronavirus is a new type of war therefore collective efforts are dire need of the hour to win it successfully, she said in a Radio special program.

Dr Sania Nishtar said the government has constituted an economic task force to check and control economic impacts owing to the coronavirus.

She said the government will also continue to provide interest free loans under Ehsaas program to the deserving people coming at the loan centers.

The Special Assistant said government is paying special attention towards daily wage earners and is committed to broaden the scope of their social protection. She said all the langar khanas and shelter homes will remain opened however, precautionary measures will be ensured there to cope with corona.

She stressed the need for paying much concentration on ensuring the provision of standardized medicines to the patients.