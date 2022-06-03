Precautionary measures completed to deal with possible flood

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Omar Iftikhar Shirazi said the district administration has completed all precautionary measures to deal with possible urban flooding in the area.

Chairing a meeting here on Friday ADC Omar Iftikhar Shirazi directed all departments to leave no stone unturned for complying given task to avert untoward situation arising out of expected flood in various parts of the district.

Officials from rescue 1122, local government, education and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

The ADC asked officials concerned to remove encroachments from flood areas.

Flood relief camps should also be pre-arranged at sensitive locations, Omar Iftikhar Shirazi said.

He asked Municipal Committees (MCs) to make complete arrangements for prevention of urban flooding.

He instructed the subordinate authority to make available the requisite machinery functional.