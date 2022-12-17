'Precautionary measures necessary against smog'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Khaliq Dad Niswana said precautionary measures recommended by the health department could safe people from effects of smog.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said smog might cause breathing problems, coughing, eye irritation and headache.

Dr Khaliqdad said motorcyclists should use masks and glasses to protect their eyes besides avoiding going out unnecessarily.

He said people suffering from asthma or chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease must haveinhaler with them all times.