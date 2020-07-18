Precautionary measures necessary to stop coronavirus on Eid : Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said strictly following the precautionary measures to stop the spread of corona is utmost necessary on Eidul Adha.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that by the grace of Allah, The Almighty, sincere efforts of the government as well as the cooperation of people had greatly helped to deal with coronavirus.

He said that by following the principle of "Stay Home � Remain Safe" on Eidul Adha, citizens should protect themselves and others from corona.

"The People's cooperation is the only way to cope with Covid-19", he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition with negative politics made unsuccessful effort to divide the nation on corona pandemic issue, adding that the nation would never forgive such elements.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government's policy of smart lockdownhad proved successful, he said, adding that the leadership of the PTI had not left the peoplealone in the corona epidemic.