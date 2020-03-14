Precautionary measures only effective way to cope with corona virus: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that adopting precautionary measures is the only effective way to cope with corona virus.

The Punjab government has taken effective and timely measures to deal with corona virus, says a handout issued here on Saturday.

The decision of closure of educational institutions, marriage halls and cinemas has taken in the public interest.

He appealed to the people to support the government's initiatives to cope with corona virus.

He advised that people should adopt precautionary measures as part of their daily life by following the principle of 'prevention is better than cure'.

Government initiatives will yield positive results for dealing with corona virus through public cooperation. He said that every sector would have to play its due role for the eradication of corona virus.

The government will continue taking steps in the future as well forprotecting the people, the chief minister added.