Precautionary measures only way out for safety from smog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Citizens should take all precautionary measures to deal with the possible situation caused by smog in the changing weather and avoid its harmful effects.

This was stated by Medical Social Officer Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) Aasia Faqir Hussain while distributing pamphlets on precautionary measures among patients' attendants and citizens in different wards of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology.

General Secretary Heart Saver Foundation Kashif Farooq, Manager Asma Muzammil also distributed pamphlets.

The Medical Social Officer said that the smoggy situation in the atmosphere developed due to the combination of fog and smoke in cold weather can be harmful for human health.

She asked the citizens to inform their family members, neighbors and surroundings on the ways to avoid the harmful effects of smog.

General Secretary Heart Saver Foundation says timely awareness of climate change was essential to meet these challenges in the future.