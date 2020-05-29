UrduPoint.com
Precautionary Measures Only Way To Contain COVID-19 Spread: Prof. Bikha Ram

Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:58 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram Friday said coronavirus was a global pandemic which could be faced by adopting precautionary measures.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a two-day workshop organized by Pakistan Medical Association here at civil hospital Hyderabad, Dr. Bikha Ram said all resources were being utilized for providing treatment facilities to COVID-19 affected persons which resulted into recovery of a large number of corona patients.

In order to defeat this viral infection, people having symptoms must visit hospitals for check-up and adopt precautionary measure to save them and their families from being affected with COVID-19, Dr. Bikha Ram said and added the awareness programs were imperative to stop its further spread.

The participants of the workshop were briefed regarding matters related to COVID-19 including precautionary measures through slides on projectors.

President PMA Hyderabad Dr. Agha informed that the objective of an awareness workshop was to provide necessary knowledge and know how to doctors, consultants and para medical staff regarding COVID-19. He said such kind of workshop would be organized in all districts of Hyderabad division for providing awareness to medical practitioners and para medics regarding coronavirus pandemic.

The Medical Superintendent LU hospital Hyderabad Dr. Shahid islam Junejo, Pro Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Ikramuddin Ujjan, Registrar Dr. Saroop Bhatia, Dr. Agha Taj, Dr. Muhammad Zaman Baloch and others were also addressed the workshop.

