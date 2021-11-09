UrduPoint.com

Precautionary Measures Required For Overcoming Coal Mine Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:32 PM

Chief Inspector Mines Balochistan Abdul Ghani Baloch asked the coal mining workers and owners to take precautionary measures for avoiding tragic incidents in the mining sites

QUETTA, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Inspector Mines Balochistan Abdul Ghani Baloch asked the coal mining workers and owners to take precautionary measures for avoiding tragic incidents in the mining sites.

Talking to media, he said mostly the incidents occurred due to negligence of the laborers. The mines owners to appoint mines supervisor at every mine to inspect the mine's sites on regular basis.

He asked the laborers and mines owner to cooperate with the department in following safety and health measures. He urged the mines owners to fit safety equipments in mines as precautionary measures for the safety of lives of the coal miners.

He said the government would take stern action against those mine owners who did not take precautions and security measures in their mines, adding, the government had already imposed ban on various mines in the province due to lake of precautionary measures.

Replying to a question, he said the department organized training sessions for mine's workers on monthly basis. He said main reason of the deaths in the mine was lack of oxygen and explosion due to methane gas.

The mines were mostly managed by watchmen and unskilled persons, he added.

He urged the mines owners and workers to take the issue more seriously for making efforts to implement the law for overcoming coal mine incidents.

