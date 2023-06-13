UrduPoint.com

Precautionary Measures Reviews Against Expected Heavy Downpours In Hyderabad Due To Cyclone

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro who is also holding the additional post of the Director General Hyderabad Development Authority has asked the officers of all concerned departments to finalize all arrangements to meet the challenge of expected heavy downpours in the district as a result of Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy.

All responsible officers should be in the field along with required staff during expected heavy showers and personally monitor the process of dewatering of accumulated rainwater water from roads and streets, he emphasized in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He asked the HESCO management to ensure an uninterrupted power supply at all pumping stations of WASA so that process of dewatering the accumulated rainwater could be made possible in a smooth direction as the activation of pumping stations through the power generator could affect the process.

He maintained the management of cooperative societies and building departments are responsible for draining out the stagnant rainwater from government colonies therefore, they should discharge their responsibilities with dedication otherwise, he said that strict departmental action would be recommended against those who are found guilty in this regard.

