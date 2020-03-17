UrduPoint.com
Precautionary Measures Taken Against Corona In Baka Khel Camp: Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:17 PM

Precautionary measures taken against corona in Baka Khel Camp: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Tuesday said that all the precautionary measures have been taken to prevent spread of coronavirus in Baka Kheil Camp Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Tuesday said that all the precautionary measures have been taken to prevent spread of coronavirus in Baka Kheil Camp Bannu.

Talking to elders in his office here said quarantine facilities have been available and posters haven been displayed at entrance point of the camp for the awareness of people.

He said relief department has been put on high alert and provincial disaster management authority is also working to guide people.

Provincial Minister said that KP Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan in personally monitoring the situation and the preparations made by concerned authorities against corona.

