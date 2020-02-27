Precautionary measures to avoid Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Doctors advise people not to go to crowds unnecessary and stay indoor to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2020) After official confirmation of Coronavirus in the country, the panic has gripped the people who are worried about themselves and the safety of their children.

According to the details, two cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in the country but the doctors say that certain measures can help people save themselves from this deadly virus. They say this virus can cause a range of symptoms including respiratory issues, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. Mild symptoms include common cold, while more serious are likely to lead to pneumonia. Migraines and fever are also possible, which can last for several days.

They say that symptoms from the new virus, temporarily named 2019-nCoV, may take up to 14 days to appear. The doctors say that people can keep themselves safe from this virus after adopting some measures including washing hands, cleaning hands with soap and water, maintaining social distance, maintaining at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. The doctors believe that hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses.

Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick. They also advise respiratory hygiene which means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately. The doctors also say that droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene, one may protect the people around him from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19.

“If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early,” said the doctors, adding that “Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority,”.

At least two confirmed cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in Karachi and Islamabad.

On other hand, the government officials have also issued instructions and precautionary measures to avoid from the deadly virus. The government has banned biometric attendance due to the virus.