Precautionary measures to be ensured at cattle markets to protect people from Congo virus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi, Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday directed to ensure all necessary precautions at cattle markets for protecting people from diseases especially from the Congo virus.

He also directed the Medical and Health Services Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to make the citizens aware of the necessary precautions in this regard, said a statement.

"Every year on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, a large number of sacrificial animals are brought to the city for sale, for which special places have been set up. Therefore, special care should be taken in the cattle markets," the administrator said.

Ahmed said healthy environment should be provided so that the people in cattle markets could fearlessly purchase sacrificial animals and perform the Sunnah.

On the directives of Administrator Karachi Medical and Health Services department issued guidelines for prevention of Congo virus in which citizens are asked to take precautionary measures while buying sacrificial animals.

The people are advised to use face masks while going to the cattle market and wear gloves and light-colored and full-sleeved clothes to protect themselves.

"Wear protective gloves when inspecting sacrificial animals and touch the animals as little as possible.

Avoid eating and drinking in the cattle market and keep clean boiled drinking water with you," the advisory read.

The Medical and Health Services department asked the people to ensure that butchers must wear gloves when sacrificing sacrificial animals, as these animals are sometimes brought from infectious areas.

"Keep animals at place where there is proper ventilation. Wash hands thoroughly after sacrificing animals. Water for animal use should be kept properly and cover it after use. Animal blood and hides should be disposed of properly," the KMC's Medical and Health Services department maintained in the advisory.

It added that proper cleanliness should also be made at the place where animals were kept and disinfectant spray be arranged.

The Administrator said it was the responsibility of the local bodies to provide a healthy environment to the citizens.

"Germs cannot grow in a clean environment so we have to keep our home as well as the neighborhood and surrounding environment free from all kinds of dirt," he added.

Ahmed said it was important for children and adults to protect their own health and of others and to fully follow the instructions provided by the relevant authorities.