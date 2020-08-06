UrduPoint.com
Precautionary Measures Urged To Avert Flash Floods Losses

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:03 PM

Precautionary measures urged to avert flash floods losses

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has asked the relevant authorities to take precautionary measures to avert loss of life and damage to property in Sindh and East Balochistan to likely flash floods expected in next three days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has asked the relevant authorities to take precautionary measures to avert loss of life and damage to property in Sindh and East Balochistan to likely flash floods expected in next three days.

A weather alert issued by the spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says that the monsoon rains predicted from Thursday to Saturday could trigger flash flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad and other major cities.

The relevant authorities including Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs),District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), Districts Administration and provincial Irrigation Department should remain fully alert and ensure pre-placement of road clearing machinery and necessary staff to deal with any emergency in an effective way.

People should stay home and avoid unnecessary visits during heavy rains.

Peoples must keep themselves away from electricity poles and other power infrastructures during rains to avoid any safety hazards.

Fishermen in coastal areas of Sindh and Makran should not venture into the sea in view of the depression prevailing in the sea.

Deep-sea fishing has to be completely avoided as the sea is predicted to be rough with high tides and high-speed winds, said the NDMA spokesman.

