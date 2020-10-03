UrduPoint.com
Precautionary Steps A Must To Deal With 2nd Wave Of COVID-19: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:51 PM

Precautionary steps a must to deal with 2nd wave of COVID-19: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that precautionary measures are utmost necessary to deal with the expected second wave of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that precautionary measures are utmost necessary to deal with the expected second wave of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he appealed to citizens to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the health department to deal with COVID-19 virus.

Protection of students was the top priority, said Usman Buzdar.

He said that action would be taken against the educational institutions over violation of the SOPs.

He said that situation in Punjab was under control with the blessings of Allah Almighty and due to the effective measures taken by the Punjab government to deal with coronavirus.

However, citizens should adopt preventive measures, he urged.

He said one patient died whereas 60 new corona cases had been reported in the province during the last 24 hours. The number of active patients of COVID-19 virus were 1,726, while 95,701 patients out of 99,665 had recovered so far. He said that 1,275,792 tests had been conducted in the province whereas 12,765 tests were entertained during the last 24 hours. Altogether, 2,238 patients have died of coronavirus so far.

