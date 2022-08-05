UrduPoint.com

Precautionary Steps Completed For Expecting New Spell Of Rains In Balochistan: Langu

Published August 05, 2022 | 09:13 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah, Irrigation Minister Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri, education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri and Advisor to CM for Home and PDMA Balochistan Mir Zia Longo said that the precautionary measures have been completed in view of the expected new spill of rains.

They expressed these views while addressing a press confront at Chief Minister Secretariat on Friday. They said that at least 166 people died in Balochistan due to the rains and floods of the past few days, the communication roads were washed away, which affected the inter-provincial transportation despite the rain and floods have disrupted the communication system of the entire province.

The provincial ministers said that the government was taking emergency measures to repair the affected bridges and restore the roads saying that 166 people died in various accidents due to flood.

"Checks of 1 million rupees per person have been given to the heirs of 90 deceased people, and one month's ration has been provided to the affected families", they added.

The Provincial Ministers while appreciating the role of Pakistan Army in the relief activities during the flood situation paid tribute to Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali and all the martyrs who were martyred in the helicopter accident.

