'Precautionary steps continued to save police force, employees from Corona virus'

Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :As per directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, preferential precautionary steps are being taken in order to save police force and employees from Corona virus.

In this regard, under comprehensive strategies not only precautionary measures are strictly ensured throughout the province in all police formations but also all buildings of branches of Central police office have been disinfected with chlorine water spray so that disease causing dangerous germs might be eliminated and officials should be provided with neat, clean and hygienic environment.

AIG Admin Anwar Khaitran while discussing about it told that every possible precautionary measures are being ensured in order to save the Centeal police office staff from Corona virus.

All employees have been provided with face masks, hand sanitizers and other protective equipments on regularly basis and mobile units have been established at different spots for hand washing of the employees.

Likewise, with the help of district administration team, IG office, CPO complex and Turkish block with all branches have been disinfected with germs disinfectant water spray by which arrangements of cleanliness will be more improved.

