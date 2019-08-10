Precautions by rescue 1122 during monsoon season

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ):Rawalpindi District Rescue Officer Dr Abdul Rehman on Saturday said that rescue 1122 has finalised all the arrangements to cope with any flood situation during monsoon season.

According to a spokesman, it was stated during his visit to all emergency posts of flood monitoring & water rescue.

He expressed satisfaction on flood monitoring control room and preparation level of Teams.

District Officer appreciated the water rescue teams Rawalpindi on successful operation in Jabbar Town, Morgah Building Collapsed in Nullah and Dhoke Chudhrian Rawalpindi drowning emergency in which a young child slipped into Nullah Lai and body was found from Adyala road after 02 days search and water rescue operation.

In a message, he also requested to general public that during the rainy or flood season don't touch the electric pools, don't rush into flood water which area is not familiar to you, leave the residence during flood season which is constructed near or on the bank of Nullah and must restrict your kids indoor during rain or flood season.