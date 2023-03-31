Precautions stressed against hike in coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Health Department has urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the province currently.

According to sources on Friday, the number of coronavirus cases reported in the provincial capital in the last 24 hours was 27, which was alarming.

The coronavirus ratio in the city is 5 per cent while overall ratio in the province is 1.9 per cent.

The Punjab government has also ordered for wearing mask in hospitals to avoid any dangerous situation.