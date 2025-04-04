Precautions Urged Against Lumpy Skin Disease
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Livestock Department Punjab has issued an alert regarding lumpy skin disease, intensifying precautionary measures across the province.
This was stated by Deputy Director Livestock Tanveer Kalyar while talking to APP on Friday. He said no confirmed cases were reported in Punjab so far, while the Livestock Department of district Sargodha was proactively implementing preventive steps to safeguard the region’s livestock.
Dr Kalyar said that strict monitoring and control strategies were put in place to prevent any potential outbreak.
He stressed the importance of proactive measures and urged farmers to remain vigilant. To ensure animal safety, checkposts were established at the district’s entry and exit points, where strict screening of incoming animals is being conducted,the deputy director Livestock said. The livestock staff were actively performing their duties since a day before Eid, ensuring that all preventive actions are enforced effectively. Tick and fly spraying is being carried out regularly to mitigate the risk of disease transmission, he added.
