Open Menu

Precautions Urged Against Lumpy Skin Disease

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Precautions urged against lumpy skin disease

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Livestock Department Punjab has issued an alert regarding lumpy skin disease, intensifying precautionary measures across the province.

This was stated by Deputy Director Livestock Tanveer Kalyar while talking to APP on Friday. He said no confirmed cases were reported in Punjab so far, while the Livestock Department of district Sargodha was proactively implementing preventive steps to safeguard the region’s livestock.

Dr Kalyar said that strict monitoring and control strategies were put in place to prevent any potential outbreak.

He stressed the importance of proactive measures and urged farmers to remain vigilant. To ensure animal safety, checkposts were established at the district’s entry and exit points, where strict screening of incoming animals is being conducted,the deputy director Livestock said. The livestock staff were actively performing their duties since a day before Eid, ensuring that all preventive actions are enforced effectively. Tick and fly spraying is being carried out regularly to mitigate the risk of disease transmission, he added.

Recent Stories

China imposed heavy tariffs on American products i ..

China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs

10 minutes ago
 WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedd ..

WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife

19 minutes ago
 ‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first par ..

‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..

26 minutes ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials

41 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport complet ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..

56 minutes ago
 SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing ..

SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..

1 hour ago
AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al H ..

AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by ..

Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..

2 hours ago
 Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumul ..

Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..

2 hours ago
 Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

3 hours ago
 Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

3 hours ago
 PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at ..

PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan