Precious state land retrieved from grabbers

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration has retrieved state land worth about Rs 8 crore from the land grabbers.

According to official sources here on Thursday, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner , a team led by Assistant Commissioner Chunian, Adnan Badar, in an operation against encroachment and land grabbers, retrieved commercial land spanning 29 kanals and 12 marlas worth Rs eight crore from land mafia in Qasba Allahabad.

The land mafia had their illegal occupation there for the last 35 years.

Talking to media, Assistant Commissioner affirmed the operation against land mafia would continue without anydiscrimination.