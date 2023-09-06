Open Menu

Precision Agriculture Training By USAID-ERDA Sparks Technological Innovations In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :USAID's Economic Recovery and Development Activity concluded training sessions for 77 field staff members on Wednesday, focusing on precision agriculture technologies.

The training sessions were conducted in Peshawar, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, and Abbottabad, equipping agriculture extension department staff and farmers with hands-on skills in drone assembly, sprayer usage, and drone operation.

Precision agriculture has transformed farming practices, enhancing productivity and sustainability through technology like drones. By imparting such practical skills, USAID modernizes and empowers the agriculture sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and its Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

Jan Muhammad, Director General Agriculture Extension KP, lauded the initiative: "This training equips our field staff with the tools for effective implementation of precision agriculture techniques, fostering increased agricultural productivity and sustainability.

" Chief of Party Shad Muhammad expressed commitment to progress: "Through precision agriculture training, we sow the seeds of progress in KP's agriculture, reflecting our dedication to harnessing technology for sustainable growth".

Shawana Jalil Khan, the Agriculture Officer, highlighted the impact of the training: "Gaining knowledge in drone assembly, operation, and applications has modernized our approach. We are now better equipped to assist local farmers in adopting these advanced methods".Siraj Khan, a farmer from Bannu, emphasized the potential of technology: 'Innovations like drones optimize resource usage, increase yields, and improve livelihoods. I'm eager to implement what I've learned." USAID's Economic Recovery and Development Activity continues empowering local communities and enhancing economic opportunities across KP and its NMDs.

This training program demonstrates a commitment to fostering growth and innovation within the agriculture sector.

