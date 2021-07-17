Precision farming vital for enhancing crops productivity: Minister Gardezi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said on Saturday that top quality seed and precision farming were vital for enhanced production of different crops.

He said this during a ceremony in connection with mechanical cultivation of paddy at Kabirwala, some 40 kilometer away from Multan city.

Hussain Jehanian Gardezi remarked that precision farming was very much important to reduce inputs expenses and improve productivity.

The incumbent government was taking different steps to empower farmers economically. Recently, the country witnessed record production of wheat, maize, sugarcane and rice .

The government was focusing on all issues, creating trouble against bumper production of different crops. The farmers were being given subsidy of Rs 260 million on provision of modern machinery. Similarly, biological control of pests was also being focused, he remarked. Biological control will also help reduce use of pesticides, he added.

Pakistani rice is top choice of people across the globe, said Gardezi adding that, similarly, the country was earning huge amounts by exporting rice. Recently, the rice witnessed 28 % surge in production. The provincial minister also urged scientists to develop best possible seed which would help offer more production against less use of irrigation water.

In Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Package, Rs 6.32 billions were being spent to improve per acre production of rice. Punjab government also earmarked Rs 31 billion for different schemes in agriculture sector. Subsidy on seed, fertilizers, insurance of crops and many other steps are being taken. About 300,000 Kisan Cards have been issued so far, he said and also added the process is heading forward with rapid pace. Kisan Card is offering direct subsidy to peasants, Gardezi maintained.

On this occasion, DG Agriculture Muhammad Ajnum Ali and many other officials were also present.