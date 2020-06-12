UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Precision Mechanics And Instrument Technology Institute To Be Completed At Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:52 PM

Precision Mechanics and Instrument Technology Institute to be completed at Gwadar

Precision Mechanics and Instrument Technology Institute will be completed in Gwadar next year to build quality manpower in precision mechanics and instrumentation technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Precision Mechanics and Instrument Technology Institute will be completed in Gwadar next year to build quality manpower in precision mechanics and instrumentation technology.

According to the Annual Development Plan 2020-21, quality manpower will be built in precision mechanics and instrumentation technology through introducing new training programmes at the said institute.

The institute will target availing collaborative opportunities with relevant international organizations as well other relevant forums and to promote high quality basic and industry-oriented biotechnology research and development.

