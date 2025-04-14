PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership With Kilam Law
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 02:08 PM
Karachi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 April, 2025)
Following the recent launch of the PREDA Member Protection Policy, the Pakistan Public Relations, Events, Digital and Activation Association (PREDA) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Kilam Law, a leading law firm with offices in Lahore, Islamabad, and the UAE, led by its Senior Partner Taimur Malik.
This partnership is aimed at strengthening legal protections for PREDA members, ensuring best practices in engagement and payment security, and fostering an overall more structured and legally sound industry environment.
As part of this collaboration, Kilam Law will offer PREDA members legal workshops covering key areas such as agreement structuring, clause negotiation techniques, legal rights, protective measures and debt recovery; recommendations for optimizing legal processes to ensure maximum and timely payments from clients; Advisory and consultancy support for the PREDA Member Protection Committee (MPC) on complaints raised.
“This collaboration is another milestone in our commitment to protecting and empowering our members,” said the Executive Committee at PREDA, comprising President Selina Rashid Khan, Senior Vice President Frieha Altaf, Secretary and Founding President Shanaz Ramzi, Vice President Communications & Corporate Affairs Fareshteh Aslam, Vice President Events and Activations Sarfraz Niazi and Treasurer Hasan Rizvi.
“By working with a distinguished legal partner like Kilam Law, we are ensuring that our members have access to the knowledge, resources, and expertise they need to safeguard their businesses and professional interests.”
This strategic alliance reflects PREDA’s ongoing efforts to establish transparency, accountability and industry-wide best practices.
The association remains committed to introducing initiatives that promote professionalism, ethical conduct and sustainable industry growth.
Taimur Malik, Senior Partner at Kilam Law, added, “At Kilam Law, we believe in empowering businesses and professionals with the right legal tools to navigate challenges and secure their interests.
Our partnership with PREDA reflects our commitment to supporting the industry by providing essential legal education, advisory services, and structured processes that will help members mitigate risks and enforce their rights more effectively.”
