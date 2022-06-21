UrduPoint.com

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) : AJK's lake district of Mirpur and outskirts lashed with the predawn monsoon rains the 3rd consecutive day wee hours of Monday that also partially hit various other parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir in South breaking the heat wave to a greater extent in the region.

Various parts of the AJK State lashed with torrential rains that played havoc in various areas including Mirpur district causing partial loss to the under construction buildings material in the city as well as in various adjoining slums in different parts of this district.

Mirpur went in the grip of heavy rainfall Late Saturday breaking the hot spell to a greater extent besides turning various low-lying areas into ponds and seasonal nullahs flooded with the rainy water. The rain was continuing intermittently till filing of the report Sunday night with Thunderstorm.

According to details the torrential rains coupled with speedy wind storm, that hit various parts of the city partially affecting the daily life.

The rainy water also reportedly entered the road-side buildings in thickly populated low lying residential sectors including Sangoat and other areas located close to Mangla lake.

Some incidents of the mild land sliding were also reported in some sectors of The New City in Mirpur, housing the Mangla dam affectees. It caused cracks in several residential buildings in the New City, dwellers said adding, the road traffic was also disturbed because of land sliding in various sectors in the model city.

The laborers engaged in the construction work as well as the kiln owners were also considered to be the most affected community because of the heavy downpour.

With the advent of the rainy season more rains are expected to continue in the ground as well as the upper reaches of AJK state .

