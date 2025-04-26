Predicting disasters, tackling climate change crucial for survival: PU VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali emphasised the critical importance of predicting natural disasters and addressing climate change as essential for the survival of life on Earth.

He was speaking at a seminar organised by the Punjab University Institute of Space Science in collaboration with SUPARCO, held at the Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology.

The event, themed around Pakistan’s historic milestone of sending its first astronaut to the Chinese space station in 2026, drew a large audience including faculty, researchers and students.

Highlighting the pride of the nation, Dr Muhammad Ali said, “It is a moment of national pride that Pakistan’s first astronaut will venture into space next year with the support of China.”

In his address, the VC called for a greater focus on interdisciplinary research to resolve pressing social and environmental challenges. Referring to local ecological concerns, he lamented the deteriorating condition of the Ravi River, describing it as a “sewage canal,” and highlighted the untreated industrial waste entering the Chenab River from Faisalabad.

“We cannot afford to extract clean water without proper treatment,” he warned, stressing the urgency of sustainable environmental practices.

He further encouraged educational reforms, urging that children be taught according to their unique talents rather than societal pressures. “We were not born to chase money, but to seek knowledge,” he added, invoking the legacy of Allama Iqbal and emphasising that true honor lies in knowledge and piety, not wealth and power.

Dr Muhammad Ali also highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s scientific minds. “We are one of the most intelligent nations, but lack direction,” he noted, expressing hope that Pakistan would one day launch its own space shuttle.

Speaking on the scope of space science, Director Institute of Space Science Prof Dr Syed Amir Mahmood underscored its interdisciplinary potential. He said fields such as botany, zoology, biotechnology, and materials science could greatly benefit from collaboration with space science.

SUPARCO’s Dr Syed Amir Gilani and Dr Sobia also delivered insightful presentations, educating participants on the advancements and applications of space technology.

Prominent attendees included Dr Muhammad Khurshid, Prof Dr Munza Zulfiqar Ali, Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, Prof Dr Muhammad Nasir, Dr Amir Masood Chishti, Dr Jahanzeb Qureshi, Kashif Nazir, Dr Athar Javed, and others, alongside a large number of students.