Preemptive Polio Vaccination Campaign Launched In Khairpur
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah on Sunday has announced the launch of a preemptive polio vaccination campaign in nine union councils of Khairpur, which will continue until March 26. The campaign aims to prevent the spread of poliovirus, particularly in areas with high mobility between districts.
The deputy commissioner inaugurated the campaign at City Hospital Khairpur, where children were administered Oral Poliovirus Vaccine (OPV) and Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine (IPV).
District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Mudassir briefed that environmental samples from Sukkur, Larkana, and Shikarpur have consistently tested positive for poliovirus, necessitating the precautionary measures.
Health officials, including Dr. Nadeem Ashraf Jokhio, Dr. Joto Mal, and Dr. Tariq Mumtaz Bhambhro, were present at the inauguration. The campaign underscores the importance of vaccination in preventing the spread of poliovirus, particularly in regions with high risk factors.¹
Recent Stories
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Preemptive polio vaccination campaign launched in Khairpur4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrations held in Sukkur4 minutes ago
-
IUB celebrates Pakistan day with seminar,plantation and wall decoration13 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi urges National Unity and Commitment on Pakistan Day13 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah urges unity on Pakistan Day, honouring Quid-e-Azam's vision13 minutes ago
-
President grants military awards to officers, soldiers of Army, Navy, Air Force13 minutes ago
-
PML-F Sindh pays homage to Quaid on Pakistan Day23 minutes ago
-
PAF'S majestic flypast marks Pakistan day celebrations23 minutes ago
-
Event held to mark Pakistan Day23 minutes ago
-
Interfaith Iftar Dinner: IRCRA promotes unity among diverse communities23 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Balochistan extends Pakistan Day greetings to nation23 minutes ago
-
Acting Governor Balochistan conferred Presidential Awards24 minutes ago