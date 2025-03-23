Open Menu

Preemptive Polio Vaccination Campaign Launched In Khairpur

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah on Sunday has announced the launch of a preemptive polio vaccination campaign in nine union councils of Khairpur, which will continue until March 26. The campaign aims to prevent the spread of poliovirus, particularly in areas with high mobility between districts.

The deputy commissioner inaugurated the campaign at City Hospital Khairpur, where children were administered Oral Poliovirus Vaccine (OPV) and Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine (IPV).

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Mudassir briefed that environmental samples from Sukkur, Larkana, and Shikarpur have consistently tested positive for poliovirus, necessitating the precautionary measures.

Health officials, including Dr. Nadeem Ashraf Jokhio, Dr. Joto Mal, and Dr. Tariq Mumtaz Bhambhro, were present at the inauguration. The campaign underscores the importance of vaccination in preventing the spread of poliovirus, particularly in regions with high risk factors.¹

