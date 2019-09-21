UrduPoint.com
Prefab Houses To Be Constructed In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 03:18 PM

The prefabricated houses would be constructed in big cities including Islamabad to provide cheaper accommodation to homeless people and shanties in slums would be also replaced through this structure

The prefabricated houses would be constructed in big cities including Islamabad to provide cheaper accommodation to homeless people and shanties in slums would be also replaced through this structure.

The official source in Ministry of Housing and Works told APP that Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally inaugurated a plant for Easy Prefabricated Homes by a leading Chinese company Henan D.R. Construction Group. These houses would be good option for localities identified for Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Islamabad's Zone IV.

He said prefab construction was the best option for low-cost as well as quicker housing set-up and such houses would be constructed in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad to provide people with cheaper accommodation.

Such projects would bring foreign investment with modern technology, he said improvement in the lives of common man would also be ensured through these steps.

The cost of prefabricated houses is typically cheaper and faster than the traditional construction and similar projects are successful other countries like Turkey and India.

He said flagship project of the government to provide�houses�to the low-income segments of the society is not only a step forward to fulfill the commitment made with the people but also to�accrue infinite impetus to the economy as a whole.

"The task to construct five million�houses�and meet the�housing�needs in the country is purely meant for low income and salaried people and it would be achieved under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as the sincere and integrated efforts are underway to meet this challenge," he added.

He said people were being registered in the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme�through NADRA's online registration process.

Registration process started on July 15, and to continue till Octobe 15. Some 7,500 Nadra e-facility centres are providing information to people for their registration under this program. In the first 45 days of the registration process, the source said that 365,000 people registered themselves through NADRA's online registration process.

