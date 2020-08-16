UrduPoint.com
PREGMA Calls For Setting Up Task Forces

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 04:20 PM

PREGMA calls for setting up task forces

SIALKOT, Aug 16, APP:International Apparel Federation (IAF) Regional President and Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar has underscored the need for setting up central, provincial and regional task forces to ascertain the issues confronting the industry.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said that formation of sector-wise task forces would help resolve the industry issues for its viability and competitiveness in the international market. He said that establishment of task forces at various levels were need of the hour to enhance export, to guide the business community and to resolve the business related issues. He said that the business community could grab bigger share in the global market, but it was not possible without the government support.

Ijaz pointed out that the garment sector was competing global market with its very limited supply chain. He said that the government should consider restoration of zero rated regime for five major export-oriented industries (sports, surgical, leather, carpet and textile) on priority basis for enhancing exports of the country.

He suggested that the government should formulate a plan by taking all stakeholders on board for protecting the export sector. He said that there was great need for making long- and short-term plans to cope in the current situation.

