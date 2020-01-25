UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pregnant Female Allegedly Injured In Firing Incident In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:58 PM

Pregnant female allegedly injured in firing incident in Karachi

A pregnant female was allegedly injured in a firing incident by some unknown dacoits in Korangi area of Karachi.According to media reports, a man identified as Amjad had gone to Karachi Public school

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) A pregnant female was allegedly injured in a firing incident by some unknown dacoits in Korangi area of Karachi.According to media reports, a man identified as Amjad had gone to Karachi Public school along with his wife and daughter in a vehicle in connection with admission of his daughter.

Amjad went inside the school to submit form of his daughter and his wife identified as Kiran and daughter, were waiting outside the school while sitting in the vehicle.Suddenly, two unknown armed motorcyclists came and they allegedly opened fire at both of them.As a result, his wife sustained serious injuries.After hearing the voice of firing, Amjad came out of school and took his wife to Jinnah hospital for first aid.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Injured Firing Fire Police Vehicle Wife Man Korangi Media

Recent Stories

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

4 minutes ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 minutes ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 minutes ago

Lyon are too sharp for Toulon and grap Top 14 top ..

6 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz for addressing legitimate reservation ..

6 minutes ago

Govt committed to eliminate corruption: Zartaj Gul ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.