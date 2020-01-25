Pregnant female allegedly injured in firing incident in Karachi

A pregnant female was allegedly injured in a firing incident by some unknown dacoits in Korangi area of Karachi.According to media reports, a man identified as Amjad had gone to Karachi Public school

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) A pregnant female was allegedly injured in a firing incident by some unknown dacoits in Korangi area of Karachi.According to media reports, a man identified as Amjad had gone to Karachi Public school along with his wife and daughter in a vehicle in connection with admission of his daughter.

Amjad went inside the school to submit form of his daughter and his wife identified as Kiran and daughter, were waiting outside the school while sitting in the vehicle.Suddenly, two unknown armed motorcyclists came and they allegedly opened fire at both of them.As a result, his wife sustained serious injuries.After hearing the voice of firing, Amjad came out of school and took his wife to Jinnah hospital for first aid.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.