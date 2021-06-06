Pregnant, lactating teachers exempted from COVID-19 vaccination

Punjab School Education Department (PSED) has exempted pregnant female teachers of the public and private institutions from compulsory COVID-19 vaccination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab School education Department (PSED) has exempted pregnant female teachers of the public and private institutions from compulsory COVID-19 vaccination.

In a tweet on Saturday, Punjab School Education Minister Dr.

Murad Raas said that the female teachers who are on the family way may not get vaccinated as per choice.

The Minister said the pregnant and lactating female teachers will not be forced to get vaccinated by the school administration otherwise strict action will be initiated against the school by the District Authority.

However, Dr Murad Raas urged complete observance of the COVID-19 SOPs by the teachers at schools.