UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pregnant, Lactating Teachers Exempted From COVID-19 Vaccination

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Pregnant, lactating teachers exempted from COVID-19 vaccination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab School education Department (PSED) has exempted pregnant female teachers of the public and private institutions from compulsory COVID-19 vaccination.

In a tweet on Saturday, Punjab School Education Minister Dr.

Murad Raas said that the female teachers who are on the family way may not get vaccinated as per choice.

The Minister said the pregnant and lactating female teachers will not be forced to get vaccinated by the school administration otherwise strict action will be initiated against the school by the District Authority.

However, Dr Murad Raas urged complete observance of the COVID-19 SOPs by the teachers at schools.

Related Topics

Education Punjab May Family From

Recent Stories

Ogier leads Evans in Rally of Italy as Tanak, Sord ..

7 minutes ago

Italian coastguard blocks German migrant rescue bo ..

7 minutes ago

Bosnia demolishes church built near Srebrenica

7 minutes ago

Springboks recall veteran Morne Steyn for Lions se ..

7 minutes ago

Border fencing with Afghanistan to be completed in ..

7 minutes ago

Djokovic, Nadal set French Open landmarks, Italian ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.