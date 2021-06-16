Pregnant woman commits suicide in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A pregnant woman committed suicide in Tharparkar on Wednesday. According to details, 28-year old Lachmi w/o Bhojoo kolhi ended her life by hanging herself at home in village Paar dharo of Nangarparkar.

The woman took extreme step over domestic matter.

Police handed over the body of the woman to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

It was pertinent to mention that during the last four days 8 people have reportedly committed suicide in Tharparkar district.