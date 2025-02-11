Pregnant Woman Died, Daughter Injured In Passenger Coach’s Accident With Motorcycle
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2025 | 12:27 PM
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2025) A woman was killed while her daughter got injured after a passenger coach collided with a motorcycle carrying them near Baldia Lucky Charhai area of Karachi on Tuesday.
The woman’s husband, however, survived the accident.
According to the rescue officials, the accident took place near Jamia Farooqia Madarsa in Baldia Lucky Charhai, where a passenger coach hit the motorcycle. The injured mother and daughter were rushed to Civil Hospital for medical aid, where the mother succumbed to her injuries during treatment.
The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Ayesha, wife of Faqir Muhammad, while the injured girl was identified as 8-year-old Maryam, daughter of Faqir Muhammad.
Motorcycle rider Faqir Muhammad, who was also the husband of the deceased, remained unharmed.
After completing the legal formalities, the police handed over the woman's body to her family for burial.
Speaking to the media, the deceased woman’s brother-in-law, Farooq stated that his brother Faqir Muhammad was returning home to Gulshan-e-Mazdoor with his family on a motorcycle from his in-laws' residence in Lucky Charhai, Baldia Town, when the passenger coach hit them near Jamia Farooqia.
He further revealed that his sister-in-law was pregnant while his brother, a daily wage laborer, has two children. He urged the government to impose strict regulations on heavy traffic and take measures to prevent road accidents.
Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger coach's accident with motor ..
