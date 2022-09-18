UrduPoint.com

Pregnant Woman Stabbed To Death

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2022 | 08:40 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) ::The Parmoli village police on Sunday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a pregnant woman.

According to the complaint lodged by wife of Sher Zaman in Parmoli Police Station, her son-in-law Suleman called her and told her that my daughter had committed suicide.

She said that her daughter was found dead while her toddler was also dead.

Taking notice of the incident, District Police Officer, Mohammad Shoaib directed concerned investigation officers to arrest three nominated murders including Suleman – husband of the deceased woman, his father Khan Malik and his uncle Nosher Khan.

Police have started further investigations on the matter.

