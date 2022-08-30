Pregnant women dies of suffocation at BISP money collection point

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :An expectant mother died of suffocation on Tuesday, while many others fainted at a Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) collection point in Khairpur.

According to local police, a BISP point was set up at Government Mumtaz College, Khairpur for disbursement of money among the flood victims.

Hundreds of women reached the point where many fainted due to the nonavailability of electric fans and drinking water.

The woman, identified as Khursheed Begum, fainted due to lack of oxygen and died in hospital, while many others were being treated at the Civil Hospital.

The affected people demanded that more BISP money collection points be set up to save people from suffocating to death.