Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 04:20 PM

'Pregnant women in flood affected region needs immediate medical assistance'

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science and IT, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Buledi on Monday warned that pregnant women in large numbers would die during childbirth in flood-affected areas across the country, including Balochistan if necessary medical facilities were not provided to them.

In her fact-finding observations, Dr. Rubaba Khan expressed her deep concern over the lack of medical facilities for pregnant women in flood-affected areas.

"On account of number of issues including access to health facilities, women in the calamity-stricken areas are at life risk, extra measures are required to save their lives," According to the data of international organizations, the number of pregnant women in flood-affected areas across the country, including Balochistan, is 138,000, of which 40,000 women will give birth to their child in the current month.

In view of such data, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that along with forming mobile medical teams for 40,000 such women, extraordinary measures will have to be taken.

She further deplored that there has been an outbreak of malaria in the flood-affected Naseerabad division of Balochistan, the incubation period of which may turn dangerous in seven to eight days, and the extraordinary increase in malaria cases will pose serious threats in coming days.

Anti-malarial drugs have run out in the area and the people are facing difficulties, so along with government measures, non-governmental organizations working on health must come forward," she urged.

About the Chief Minister' directives, she noted that the CM Balochistan has issued directives for taking concerted measures regarding the health of women and children especially in the flood-ravaged region.

