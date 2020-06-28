UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pregnant Women With Covid 19 Symptoms, Newborns Dying In India As Hospitals Turn Them Away

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

Pregnant women with Covid 19 symptoms, newborns dying in India as hospitals turn them away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :A number of alarming cases are being reported from different states of India where the hospitals staff were turning away pregnant women with Covid 19 symptoms and refusing to attend to the newborns who required immediate treatment due to certain health complications.

The apathy and inhuman treatment led to a number of deaths which also posed a big question mark on the working of health sector in India, which is now crumbling under the increasing number of coronavirus infected patients.

A 30-year-old woman in the eighth month of her pregnancy had died in an ambulance after eight hospitals in India either referred her to another facility as she showed symptoms of Covid-19 or cited lack of beds. The woman and her family were on the road for 13 hours when she breathed her last.

According to the Times of India(TOI) report published earlier in the month, this is not the first time patients have found themselves being turned away by hospitals in Noida while Covid-19 protocols are in place. On May 24, a pregnant woman was allegedly denied treatment by the Sector 30 district hospital and told to go to a hospital in Ghaziabad, as she lived in Khoda, which is sealed.

In another case the next day, a newborn died after failing to get admission in an NICU for seven hours, even as his father went to at least four hospitals, including the District Hospital.

The episode jolted the Noida administration. Narendra Bhooshan, nodal officer for Covid-19 response in Noida, admitted this was a growing concern.

Neelam Kumari, a resident of Ghaziabad's Khoda Colony, and her family shuttled from one hospital — first in an auto and then an ambulance — beginning around 6am on Friday.

When she began experiencing labour pain, Neelam's husband Bijendra, who works in the maintenance department of a media firm, his brother Shailendra Kumar, an auto driver, and his wife Sushma rushed her to ESIC Hospital in Noida's Sector 24. For this, they used Shailendra's auto.

Neelam, who worked at a wire manufacturing company, had an ESI card.

"ESIC hospital took her in for some time and gave oxygen, and then referred her to the District Hospital in Sector 30. But the staff there didn't admit her and told us that since we had come from Khoda, which is a containment zone, we should return and get treatment there. They did not even examine her," Shailendra told the daily.

The family then took Neelam to Shivalik Hospital in Sector-51, which said she was serious and should be taken to a 'better hospital', Shailendra claimed. "No referral slip was given," he added.

Around 11am, Neelam's family took her to Fortis Noida, but again hit a wall. "The staff said they did not have a vacant bed and a ventilator, and asked us to take her somewhere else as her condition was serious, Shailendra said. They next went to Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128 but could not get her admitted there either. Pointing out that Neelam had Covid-19 symptoms and should be taken to Sharda Hospital or Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, both designated Covid facilities, the family claimed the hospital sent them away.

"We drove to Sharda since it was closer than GIMS. There, we were told she needed to be tested for Covid first. They charged us Rs 4,500 for it, but even before the test, referred her to GIMS, saying they did not have a vacant bed. We tried to call an ambulance through 108 but did not get any. We hired a private ambulance for Rs 5,800 since Neelam required oxygen support and took her to GIMS," Shailendra told TOI. But GIMS, he added, claimed it did not have vacant beds.

On the brink of losing hope, the family said it took Neelam to Max Hospital in Ghaziabad's Vaishali, which also allegedly refused admission.

They headed for GIMS again, but by the time they reached, Neelam had expired in the ambulance. "When she did not respond, we asked the staff to at least check whether she was alive. They declared her dead around 7.30pm," Shailendra said. "What has happened to our family should not happen with anyone else. We will write to the chief minister about this," Shailendra added.

Related Topics

India Dead Chief Minister Company Driver Road Died Wife Ghaziabad Neelam May Women Family Media From Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates adds seven more cities to its list of pas ..

2 hours ago

OFID approves US$243m to support developing countr ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 28, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

During UAE Governmentâ€™s regular media briefing o ..

12 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders pledges its support to Al ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.