Preliminary delimitation of constituencies formed for LG polls

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Election Commissioner of Larkana Division Muhammad Hajan Abbasi Thursday said in a statement that the preliminary delimitation of Constituencies have been formed in connection with the local bodies election.

In this regard, District Election Commissioner Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot offices have been published and posted lists of constituencies.

Any objections to the initial delimitation would be lodged in the office of the Regional Election Commissioner/ Delimitation Authority Larkana located on the second floor of the Commissioner Building Larkana upto March 4, 2022, during the office hours.