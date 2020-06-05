Preliminary inquiry report of PIA plane crash to be made public by June 22: Ghulam Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday said that preliminary inquiry report of PIA passenger plane crash in Karachi would be made public by June 22.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that complete report of the plane crash could take four to six months.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed in cabinet meeting that legal heirs of all those who lost their lives in the plane crash should be visited to offer condolence with them and they must be compensated. He said the PM further said that no negligence should be shown by the department concerned.

The Minister said that compensation of Rs one million to the legal heirs of each deceased had been provided, except three to four cases which were pending due to some family dispute issues.

He said that matter related to insurance would also take four to six months, adding that insurance payment would be equal for cabin and cockpit crew and passengers.

Ghulam Sarwar said that PIA administration had been directed to pay the dues to the affected families of Shaheed employees of PIA.

He said that 94 dead bodies had been identified out of 97 while 3 were still unidentified.

He said that inquiry board was constituted on first night of the incident which visited the incident site.

He said that voice box and data box had been recovered from the site, adding that special team arrived from France had also been assisted in their initial investigation.

The Federal Minister said that French probe team had gone back with voice and data boxes. He hoped that initial information in voice box and data box would come forth in one week.

Ghulam Sarwar said that 99 persons were onboard including eight members of cockpit and cabin crew. He said that all crew members belonged to Lahore.

The Minister said that property damages caused at incident place were also being assessed so that affected people could be compensated.