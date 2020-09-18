Preliminary lists of delimitation of constituencies in 28 KP districts made public

The Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) on Friday made preliminary lists of delimitation of constituencies in 28 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa public for information of voters for the upcoming local government elections

The process for delimitation of constituencies in seven districts of Peshawar, Kohat, Swat, Mardan, Bannu, DI Khan and Abbottabad had not yet commenced due to non- completion of some legal and administrative formalities by the provincial government, a PEC spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman said the provincial government had not yet notified setting up of City Local Government at divisional headquarters' level as per law, due to which no work was carried out on delimitation of constituencies in the seven districts.