Preliminary Meeting Of Cabinet Committee On Enforced Disappearances Held

Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:19 PM

The preliminary meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Enforced Disappearances held here at Ministry of Law and Justice to look into the growing incidents of disappearances in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The preliminary meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Enforced Disappearances held here at Ministry of Law and Justice to look into the growing incidents of disappearances in the country.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem chaired the meeting.

The Law Minister urged all the participants to stick to the mandate given by the Federal Cabinet to the Committee, to figure out the reasons behind enforced disappearances and to submit recommendations to eradicate these occurrences.

He directed the DG, Islamabad Capital Territory, Syeda Shafaq Hashmi, IG Police Amir Zulfiqar and the representatives of ISI, IB and the Interior Ministry to provide information regarding the causes of enforced disappearances by the next meeting.

Dr. Farogh Naseem asked serious questions to the police officials during the meeting.

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Mirza Shahzad Akber (via video link), Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bukhari and Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akber, were also present during the meeting.

The next meeting is expected to be convened next week.

