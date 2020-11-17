UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preliminary PC- 1 Of Peshawar - D. I Khan Motorway Ready For Scrutiny

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Preliminary PC- 1 of Peshawar - D. I Khan motorway ready for scrutiny

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The preliminary PC-1 of 360 Km long Peshawar to D. I Khan Motorway with an estimated cost of RS 250 billion rupees has been finalized for further scrutiny and approval.

The six lanes motorway include 19 interchanges,110 bridges.

The meeting of Provincial Working Development Party ( PWDP ) of Planning and Development Party will further scrutinize the preliminary PC-1.

The briefing on PC-1 of motorway project was given to Additional Chief Secretary here today.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa , Mahmood Khan on the demand of people of southern districts had given approval to this key communication projects in last December after meeting with elected representatives of southern districts.

The motarway will starts from Chamkani areas and will passes through Darra Adamkhel, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu and Lakki Marwat to reach last southern district D. I Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while giving approval to mega project said that the motorway was a gift by the present government to people of southern districtsThe motorway will play important role in development of the southern region and provide better communication and travelling facilities to reach provincial metropolitan.

Public representatives of southern district said that this project will remove sense of deprivation among people and will also integrate merged districts through various interchanges and links roads.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Motorway Hangu Kohat Karak Lakki Marwat I Khan December From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,255 new COVID-19 cases, 715 recove ..

45 minutes ago

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

59 minutes ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

60 minutes ago

#GMIS2020: Digitalisation is key to implementing i ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SRTI new headquarters

1 hour ago

UAE to celebrate Oman’s 50th National Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.