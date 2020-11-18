Preliminary PC-1 of Peshawar to D.I Khan motorway ready for scrutiny

The preliminary PC-1 of 360 km long Peshawar to D.I Khan Motorway with an estimated cost of RS 250 billion has been finalized for further scrutiny and approval

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The preliminary PC-1 of 360 km long Peshawar to D.I Khan Motorway with an estimated cost of RS 250 billion has been finalized for further scrutiny and approval.

The six lanes motorway include 19 interchanges, 110 bridges.

The briefing on PC-1 of motorway project was given to Additional Chief Secretary here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on the demand of people of southern districts had given approval to this key communication projects in last December after meeting with elected representatives of southern districts.

The motorway will start from Chamkani areas and will passes through Darra Adamkhel, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu and Lakki Marwat to reach last southern district D.

I Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while giving approval to mega project said that the motorway was a gift by the present government to people of southern districtsThe motorway will play important role in development of the southern region and provide better communication and travelling facilities to reach provincial metropolitan.

Public representatives of southern district said that this project will remove sense of deprivation among people and will also integrate merged districts through various interchanges.