UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preliminary PC-1 Of Peshawar To D.I Khan Motorway Ready For Scrutiny

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:08 PM

Preliminary PC-1 of Peshawar to D.I Khan motorway ready for scrutiny

The preliminary PC-1 of 360 km long Peshawar to D.I Khan Motorway with an estimated cost of RS 250 billion has been finalized for further scrutiny and approval

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The preliminary PC-1 of 360 km long Peshawar to D.I Khan Motorway with an estimated cost of RS 250 billion has been finalized for further scrutiny and approval.

The six lanes motorway include 19 interchanges, 110 bridges.

The briefing on PC-1 of motorway project was given to Additional Chief Secretary here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on the demand of people of southern districts had given approval to this key communication projects in last December after meeting with elected representatives of southern districts.

The motorway will start from Chamkani areas and will passes through Darra Adamkhel, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu and Lakki Marwat to reach last southern district D.

I Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while giving approval to mega project said that the motorway was a gift by the present government to people of southern districtsThe motorway will play important role in development of the southern region and provide better communication and travelling facilities to reach provincial metropolitan.

Public representatives of southern district said that this project will remove sense of deprivation among people and will also integrate merged districts through various interchanges.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Hangu Kohat Karak Lakki Marwat I Khan December From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Six Killed, 60,000 Forced to Evacuate as Hurricane ..

3 minutes ago

Trump ousts head of US cybersecurity agency that ..

3 minutes ago

Serial killer specialist 'appalled' by US executio ..

3 minutes ago

PTI constitutes an Advisory Council for devising s ..

3 minutes ago

People celebrate PTI's victory in GB elections

24 minutes ago

'New challenges' hit Australian Open warm-up event ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.