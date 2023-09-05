Open Menu

Preliminary Planning Have Started On Making The First Ever Theme Park For Children In Gilgit-Baltistan. Wasi Shah Minister Of State For Tourism

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 03:47 PM

Working Borough Council UK Mayor Muhammad Ilyas Raja and Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah had a meeting regarding tourism with a group of Pakistani businessmen who are visiting Pakistan for tourism promotion and investment

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th Sep , 2023) Working Borough Council UK Mayor Muhammad Ilyas Raja and Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah had a meeting regarding tourism with a group of Pakistani businessmen who are visiting Pakistan for tourism promotion and investment.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Tourism, famous poet Wasi Shah proposed that he has just visited Skardu and wants to establish the first theme park for children there. Every year millions of families with children visit Gilgit Balistan. Therefore, there are immense opportunities for entrepreneurs in this sector regarding children's entertainment.

